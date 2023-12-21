Video: Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Scores 98 In Karnataka's Win vs J&K In Cooch Behar Trophy

Rahul Dravid's son Samit | Credits: Twitter/Mohsin Kamal

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid's son Samit played a crucial role in Karnataka's win against Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing season of the Cooch Behar Trophy on Monday, December 18.

Samit Dravid was included in Karnataka squad for Cooch Behar Trophy 2023-24 season following his performances in U-14 domestic tournament. Cooch Behar Trophy is equivalent of U-19 Ranji Trophy.

Samit's batting video from Cooch Behar Trophy match between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir has surfaced online. In the viral video, Dravid's son can been playing a cover drive which is similar to his father's batting style during his playing days.

Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s son, at Jammu while playing for Karnataka in Cooch Behar Trophy (U19) against J&K. He made 98 runs in Karnataka’s easy win.



Samit Dravid played an innings of 98 off 159 balls, consisting of 13 fours and a six to guide Karnataka to an easy against Jammu and Kashmir by innings and 130 runs. The 16-year-old crucial partnership with Dhruv Prabhakar (66*) to put a total of 480/5 before Karnataka declared the second innings.

Samit and Karthikeye (163 off 175 balls) were star performers for Karnataka with the bat as they took Jammu and Kashmir bowlers took cleaners with fours and sixes.

It is worth noting that Samit Dravid is also a capable bowler as he scalped two wickets while conceding just 25 runs in 11 overs in Jammu and Kashmir's second innings batting.

Rahul Dravid to resume coaching duties in South Africa Test Series

Rahul Dravid will next seen with Team India in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, with the first match starting on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Dravid was part of the Indian team during the T20I series against South Africa, but decided to take a break from ODI series of the tour in order to prepare the team for Test series.

Following India's heart-breaking World Cup Final loss against Australia, BCCI decided to extend the services of Rahul Dravid and other coaching staff till the T20 World Cup.

Currently, Dravid has tough task in hands to win the Test series against South Africa. With WTC Points at stake, BCCI decided to send strong squad for two Tests against Proteas. Rohit Sharma-led side will look to turn the tables by putting an end to long drought of not winning a red-ball series in rainbow nation.