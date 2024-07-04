Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Team India Players, Interacts With T20 WC Champions In Delhi

Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Thursday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence for breakfast after their T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph in New Delhi. The T20 World Cup winners finally returned home as they landed in New Delhi during the early hours of Thursday.

As soon as the Men in Blue arrived at Delhi Airport, they headed towards the ITC Maurya Hotel, where they took a rest before going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before leaving to meet PM Modi, Team India players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Hardik Pandya cut the special cake prepared by the ITC Maurya Hotel chef team to celebrate the Men in Blue's triumphant return.

Team India players wore a special jersey with 'India Champions' written on it and headed to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister to meet Narendra Modi. Modi congratulated the Men in Blue during an hour-long meeting with the players.

He had candid interaction with the players, and posed for a picture with the trophy and Team India. The players and head coach Rahul Dravid shared their experiences of winning the T20 World Cup. BCCI President Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah escorted the players during the meeting.

Initially, Team India was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. However, it was postponed as the players' departure from Barbados was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl, which caused significant travel disruptions. Due to heavy winds and rains, none of the flights were able to land or take off from Barbados Airport.

The BCCI quickly arranged a special Air India chartered to bring back Team India as well as Indian media, who was covering the tournament, from Barbados. Upon the arrival of Team India at Delhi Airport, they were greeted with cheers and chants by enthusiastic fans, who patiently waited outside Terminal 3 of the airport to get glimpses of the T20 World Cup champions.

Read Also Video: Virat Kohli Left Surprised By Huge Crowd Of Fans Welcoming Team India at Delhi Airport

Team India leaves for Mumbai

After the breakfast-cum-meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Team India players headed to Indira Gandhi International Airport from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to take a flight to Mumbai.

The Men in Blue will hold a Open Bus Victory Parade from Marine Drive To Wankhede Stadium, where they placed their hard-earned T20 World Cup trophy at the BCCI headquarters. A similar victory parade was taken out when MS Dhoni and his boys won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the Final.

It was a momentous occasion for entire country as Team India won the World Cup for the first time since 1983. Meanwhile, the bus for victory parade is ready. The specially designed bus look visually stunning and perfect tribute to Team India for bring back the glory with the T20 World Cup triumph.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Bus that is to be used in Victory Parade of the Indian Cricket Team reaches Marine Drive.



Team India will shortly depart from Delhi to Mumbai, where a victory parade is scheduled from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium. pic.twitter.com/PT7OTJatqZ — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal will leave for Zimbabwe after the celebration to join India squad. They will join the India squad ahead of the third T20I of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club.