Video: Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Lifts & Hugs His Mother As He Reaches Home In Pakistan's Mian Channu From Paris 2024

Pakistani javelin throw star and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem couldn't contain his joy at seeing his mother, who was waiting to welcome him at home in Mian Channu following his return from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem scripted history by becoming the first individual champion from Pakistan at the Olympics, clinching the historic gold medal at the Paris Games. The 27-year-old secured his gold medal with a throw of 92.97m in his second attempt after he committed a foul in his first throw.

Arshad Nadeem was in the spotlight as he was in the competition against his Indian rival and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who clinched the silver with his best throw of 89.45m, which came in the second attempt.

Arshad Nadeem received a warm welcome as soon as he arrived at Lahore airport and headed straight to his home, where his family was waiting to welcome the newly crowned Olympic champion in the men's javelin throw. In a video that went viral, Nadeem was surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd at his home. However, he immediately became emotional when he saw his mother, lifting and hugging her.

ارشد ندیم کا میاں چنوں پہنچنے پر تاریخی استقبال، والدہ کو گلے لگا لیا۔۔۔!!!#ArshadNadeem pic.twitter.com/BehTlbsa1D — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) August 11, 2024

Arshad Nadeem qualified for the men's javelin throw final by finishing fourth with his best throw of 86.59m in the first attempt in the qualification round of the event. In the final, Nadeem shattered Andreas Thorkildsen's Olympic record throw of 98.48m by clearing the 92.97m mark in the second attempt.

The 27-year-old javelin thrower from Mian Channu village of Pakistan's Punjab Province also has the second best Olympic record with a throw of 91.79m in the final attempt. Out of the four best throws in the men's javelin final, three belonged to Arshad Nadeem, solidifying his dominance in the event.

'She is someone who is simple': Arshad Nadeem on his mother

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra's mothers received massive praise for the mutual respect towards both athletes despite intense rivalry between them in javelin throw competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Neeraj's mother stated that she is happy with her son winning the silver medal and added that Arshad is like her own son. Arshad Nadeem's mother reciporated love and affection towards Neeraj.

Speaking to the media after the medal ceremony, Arshad Nadeem was happy to see the video of his mother praising him and his Indian rival Neeraj Chopra, stating that his mother is simple and treats everyone equally.

"I saw my mother's video sometime ago. So I was very happy after hearing my mother's remarks because she is someone who is simple. So her heart is filled with love and care and that is the kind of words that you will say. Mothers treat everyone equally." the Pakistani javelin throw said.