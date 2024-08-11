Video: Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Hugs His Father After Reaching Lahore Airport, Parade Organized For Pakistan Athlete

Arshad Nadeem. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem received a warm welcome as he landed in Pakistan on Sunday morning, having secured a gold medal for the country in the men's javelin throw final in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 27-year-old was seen hugging his father and a parade was organised for him as a massive crowd gathered, with visuals surfacing on social media.

Arshad Nadeem's father hugging him after he reached airport. Must be the best moment of his life after all he supported his son to chase his dream and now his son has won an Olympics gold medal.

This is what we call a happy ending.pic.twitter.com/RVTqQSSl0H — Abdullah (@abdullahhammad4) August 10, 2024

Arshad Nadeem is on his victory parade on the double decker bus — he has single handedly given the nation a reason to smile.#OlympicGames #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/jWFj09VtUn — Sanam Jamali🇵🇰 (@sana_J2) August 10, 2024

More to come..