 Video: Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Hugs His Father After Reaching Lahore Airport, Parade Organized For Pakistan Athlete
HomeSportsVideo: Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Hugs His Father After Reaching Lahore Airport, Parade Organized For Pakistan Athlete

Video: Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Hugs His Father After Reaching Lahore Airport, Parade Organized For Pakistan Athlete

Arshad Nadeem has bagged the first Olympic gold medal for Pakistan in the Athletics category.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Arshad Nadeem. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem received a warm welcome as he landed in Pakistan on Sunday morning, having secured a gold medal for the country in the men's javelin throw final in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 27-year-old was seen hugging his father and a parade was organised for him as a massive crowd gathered, with visuals surfacing on social media.

More to come..

