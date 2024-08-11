Track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem received a warm welcome as he landed in Pakistan on Sunday morning, having secured a gold medal for the country in the men's javelin throw final in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 27-year-old was seen hugging his father and a parade was organised for him as a massive crowd gathered, with visuals surfacing on social media.
More to come..
FPJ Shorts
Video: Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Hugs His Father After Reaching Lahore Airport, Parade Organized For Pakistan Athlete
