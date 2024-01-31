 Video: Mayank Agarwal Discharged From Agartala Hospital After Mid-Flight Health Scare
Mayank Agarwal fell sick and was rushed to the ICU in Agartala after drinking some liquid from a pouch on the plane, which he thought was water

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
India cricketer Mayank Agarwal has been discharged from the ILS Hospital in Agartala, where he was admitted a day before after he fell sick on a Delhi-bound flight on Tuesday.

Agarwal was rushed to the ICU after drinking some liquid from a pouch on the plane, which he thought was water. The 32-year-old started feeling irritation in his mouth and couldn't talk due to the sudden swelling in his mouth.

Agarwal even vomited inside the aircraft before being taken to the nearby hospital. He suspected foul play and later lodged a complaint with the police through the Karnataka cricket team manager.

Agarwal, wearing a cap and a face mask, was escorted out of the hospital by cops and other security officials. He did not speak to the media or anyone after getting discharged but did inform about his health on social media earlier on Wednesday.

"I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!" Agarwal wrote on Twitter as he posted a couple of pictures from his hospital bed a few hours ago.

Agarwal to miss Karnataka's next match vs Railways

Agarwal was in the northeastern city to play the Ranji Trophy game against Tripura. He led Karnataka to a 29-run victory in the match after which they were getting ready to leave for Surat via New Delhi for their next match when Agarwal developed the health scare on the IndiGo flight before taking off.

Agarwal will now leave for Bengaluru from Agartala and is set to miss Karnataka's next match against Railways in Surat starting Friday.

Nikin Jose is expected to take over the team's captaincy in the next match as he is the designated vice-captain.

