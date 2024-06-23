Video: Fans In Khost Province Go Wild After Afghanistan’s Historic Win vs Australia In T20 WC 2024 Super 8s

The Khost Province of Afghanistan witnessed a massive celebration after Rashid Khan-led side pulled off a historic win against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent's Kingstown on Sunday, June 22.

After putting to bat first by Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh, Afghanistan posted a total of 148/6, thanks to brilliant performances from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51) who frustrated Australia's bowling attack with a 118-run partnership,

Chasing a 149-run target, Australia's batting line-up was rattled by Afghanistan bowlers who did a brilliant job of bundling out the opponent for 127 in 19.2 overs. Gulbadin Naib and Naveen ul Haq were the star performers as they combined picked seven wickets to secure a win for Afghanistan.

Naib picked up four wickets while conceding just 20 runs in four overs. While Naveen-ul-Haq registered the figures 3/20 with an economy rate of 5 in four overs.

Following a big upset by Afghanistan, people residing in the Khost Province came out in large numbers to celebrate the team's historic win by filling the streets with joy and Jubiliation and bursting crackers. In the video that went viral on social media, residents of the Khost Province can be seen dancing and chanting slogans to celebrate the team's historic triumph.

Celebration of the historical cricket victory against Australia in Afghanistan’s Khost province. #AFGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/eYYDQVoBAw — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) June 23, 2024

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) took their X handle and shared a few pictures from the people's celebrations in the Khost Province, with a tweet, "Cricket fans converge in large numbers in Khost province to celebrate #AfghanAtalan's historic win over Australia in the #T20WorldCup."

Cricket fans converge in large numbers in Khost province to celebrate #AfghanAtalan's historic win over Australia in the #T20WorldCup. 🤩#AFGvAUS | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/F22TvOoDRq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 23, 2024

Afghanistan are having an incredible campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024. They finished second in Group C with three wins against New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea and a loss against the co-hosts West Indies to qualify for the Super 8, where they have been slotted in Group 1 alongside India, Australia and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan lost their opening Super 8 match against India but managed to bounce back with a historic win against Australia to keep their hopes alive for the semifinal. They are currently at third spot with a win and a defeat and has NRR of -0.650.

Afghanistan will look to seal their semifinal berth when they take on Bangladesh in St Vincent's Kingstown on June 24, Monday. However, Rashid Khan will be hoping that India defeat Australia for them to secure top 2 finish in Group 1 of the Super 8 stage.