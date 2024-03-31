Video: KKR Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Auto Ride With No Money, Rickshaw Driver Gives Him Cash And A Hug

Rahmanullah Gurbaz | Credits: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz heartily pranked a rickshaw driver during his ride to the location in Kolkata. Gurbaz decided to take a rickshaw ride while taking a break from training session.

In a video shared by Rahmanullah Gurbaz on his Instagram handle, the Afghan cricketer can be seen negotiating the rickshaw fare with the auto driver after reaching the location.

However, Gurbaz pranked him that he forgot to bring the wallet as it left it in the office. He removed the mask and the rickshaw driver managed to recognize. Since Rahmanullah Gurbaz already told 'Chacha' that he doesn't have money to return home, the rickshaw driver lend him some money and the cricketer gave him a hug for his kindness.

Along with a video, Gurbaz captioned, "Garibo ka dil sabse zyaada amir hota hai. "Help others without any reason and give without the expectation of receiving anything in return.Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth."