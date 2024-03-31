 Video: KKR Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Auto Ride With No Money, Rickshaw Driver Gives Him Cash And A Hug
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: KKR Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Auto Ride With No Money, Rickshaw Driver Gives Him Cash And A Hug

Video: KKR Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Auto Ride With No Money, Rickshaw Driver Gives Him Cash And A Hug

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was surprised by the rickshaw driver's act of kindness when he lent him some cash after he forgot his wallet in the hotel.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Rahmanullah Gurbaz | Credits: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz heartily pranked a rickshaw driver during his ride to the location in Kolkata. Gurbaz decided to take a rickshaw ride while taking a break from training session.

In a video shared by Rahmanullah Gurbaz on his Instagram handle, the Afghan cricketer can be seen negotiating the rickshaw fare with the auto driver after reaching the location.

However, Gurbaz pranked him that he forgot to bring the wallet as it left it in the office. He removed the mask and the rickshaw driver managed to recognize. Since Rahmanullah Gurbaz already told 'Chacha' that he doesn't have money to return home, the rickshaw driver lend him some money and the cricketer gave him a hug for his kindness.

Along with a video, Gurbaz captioned, "Garibo ka dil sabse zyaada amir hota hai. "Help others without any reason and give without the expectation of receiving anything in return.Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Incorrect & Baseless Rumours': MCA Denies Reports Of Action Against Fans Booing MI Skipper Hardik...

'Incorrect & Baseless Rumours': MCA Denies Reports Of Action Against Fans Booing MI Skipper Hardik...

Video: KKR Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Auto Ride With No Money, Rickshaw Driver Gives Him Cash...

Video: KKR Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Auto Ride With No Money, Rickshaw Driver Gives Him Cash...

Babar Azam Returns As Pakistan Captain, To Lead In ODIs & T20Is

Babar Azam Returns As Pakistan Captain, To Lead In ODIs & T20Is

VIDEO: Liam Livingstone's Powerful Hit Breaks Spideycam During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash; Boundary...

VIDEO: Liam Livingstone's Powerful Hit Breaks Spideycam During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash; Boundary...

Shaun Tait To Mayank Yadav: List Of Fastest Bowlers In IPL History

Shaun Tait To Mayank Yadav: List Of Fastest Bowlers In IPL History