Rahmanullah Gurbaz. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz displayed a heartfelt gesture towards the homeless people in Ahmedabad. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the young opening batter was seen distributing cash to the people sleeping on the streets so they could celebrate Diwali. Netizens have thoroughly praised him for winning hearts on and off the field.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz silently gave money to the needy people on the streets of Ahmedabad so they could celebrate Diwali.



- A beautiful gesture by Gurbaz. pic.twitter.com/6HY1TqjHg4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 12, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)