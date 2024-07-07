Video: Kamran Akmal & Harbhajan Singh Involved In Animated Chat, Month After Ex-Pakistan Cricketer’s Racist Remarks On Sikhs

Kamran Akmal and Harbhajan Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan keeper-batter Kamran Akmal were involved in an animated conversation following the World Championship Legends fixture on Saturday in Birmingham. In a video surfaced on social media, Harbhajan was seen making a wide array of hand gestures while speaking to his Pakistani counterpart.

The conversation between the two transpired a month after a heated social media exchange between them. With Akmal passing racist remarks on Arshdeep Singh's religion, Harbhajan came down hard at him, claiming that he should know about the history of Sikhs before commenting. Akmal retorted by apologising to Harbhajan and the entire Sikh community.

Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude @KamiAkmal23 😡😡🤬 https://t.co/5gim7hOb6f — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2024

I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 10, 2024

Kamran Akmal and Harbhajan Singh in deep conversation after the match. Not difficult to guess what they were probably talking about #Cricket #worldchampionshipoflegends pic.twitter.com/3yyx0kZN8t — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 6, 2024

Kamran Akmal shines as Pakistan Legends beat India legends by 68 runs:

Meanwhile, Pakistan legends secured a massive win over their Indian counterparts in Birmingham on Saturday as they slammed 243 in 20 overs. The opening partnership of 145 between Kamran Akmal and Sharjeel Khan was the foundation of the steep total. The likes of Sohaib Maqsood and Shoaib Malik also contributed quick-fire cameos.

In response, Suresh Raina was the only India legends batter to pass 50 as they struggled to keep up with the run-rate. Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik took 3 wickets each to restrict their Indian counterparts to 175/9 in 20 overs.

India will next face Australia, while Pakistan will lock horns with England.