‘Don’t Waste Your Time There’: Harbhajan Singh Urges Gary Kirsten To Quit As Pakistan Coach And ‘Come Back To Team India’

Harbhajan Singh was part of Team India's 2011 WC squad coached by Gary Kirsten. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged Gary Kirsten not to waste his time with Pakistan men's cricket team and return to coach the Men in Blue. Harbhajan took to X and referred to the former South African as amongst the rarest diamonds and a special man for them.

According to reports, Kirsten came down hard on Pakistan players after their scratchy three-wicket win over Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 fixture on Sunday at Lauderhill in Florida. The 56-year-old called out the players for lack of unity and fitness, claiming that he has never seen such a situation with any other team he has coached thus far.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan took to X and wrote:

"Don’t waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare .. A Great Coach ,Mentor, Honest nd very dear friend to all in the our 2011 Team .. our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary."

Babar Azam hints at stepping down as captain again:

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stated that he had no idea why the PCB gave the captaincy back to him after he voluntarily stepped down following the 2023 World Cup. However, the 29-year-old has offered to quit if the circumstances force him to and left the decision to PCB. As quoted by ICC, he stated:

"When I gave up the captaincy [in 2023], I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide behind anything. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB's decision."