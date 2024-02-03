Video: Jasprit Bumrah’s Inswings Yorker To Dismiss Ollie Pope Leaves Cricket Fraternity In Awe

Jasprit Bumrah Yorker |

Team India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah pulled off a sensational yorker to remove England batter Ollie Pope during Day 2 of the second Test at DR YS Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, January 3.

Bumrah's incredible bowling took place in the 28th over of England's first innings batting. The 30-year-old delivered an inswing yorker to Pope that directly landed at the stumps, which got rattled. Ollie Pope was visibly crestfallen after sensational yorker by Jasprit Bumrah. It was a big wicket for Team India as Ollie Pope was looking to build good innings, given his 196-run innings in the first Test in Hyderabad.

Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets for India after the hosts were bundled out for 383 all-out after Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden Test double century in the first innings.

Bumrah picked his first wicket of the innings by dismissing Joe Root for just 5 runs. Indian pacer delivered the ball outside off-stumps and edged the bat of former England captain, which got into the hands of Shubman Gill who was fielding at first slip.

Thereafter, Jasprit Bumrah bowled out Ollie Pope with a yorker for 23 to put India in commanding position.

However, Bumrah's sensational inswing yorker to rattle Pope's stumps sent internet into frenzy. He is being one of the exponents of yorker in international cricket, fans believe that Bumrah pulled off one of the best ones in his career.

