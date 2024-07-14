 Video: India Players' Joyous Celebration After Defeating Pakistan In WCL 2024 Final At Edgbaston
The veterans of the Indian side registered a five-wicket win over Pakistan to clinch their maiden WCL title in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

India Champions' players were in a joyous mood as they defeated Pakistan Champions in the World Championship Of Legends Final at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 13.

The veterans of the Indian side registered a five-wicket win to clinch their maiden WCL title in the inaugural edition of the tournament. With the target of 157, India Champions chased it down with five balls to spare in the final over of the match. Irfan Pathan hit a winning four to take the team past the finishing on the first ball of the final over.

Ambati Rayudu led India Champions batting as he played a brilliant knock of 50 off 30 balls, while Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj contributed with an innings 34, 30 and 15, respectively.

article-image

After the WCL Final win, India champions skipper Yuvraj Singh collected the trophy and handed it over to his players. The entire India Champions team and support staff gathered to celebrate the victory with trophy as well as to click a picture. Irfan Pathan was leading the celebrations as he was joyfully chanting to raise the enthusiasm among the squad for defeating Pakistan in the WCL final. The video of the same went viral on social media.

