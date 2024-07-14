Video: Irfan Pathan's Aggressive Celebration After Dismissing Younis Khan In IND vs PAK WCL Final

Younis Khan and Irfan Pathan | Credits: Fancode Twitter

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan aggressively celebrated his wicket of Younis Khan in the World Championship Of Legends Final between India Champions and Pakistan Champions at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 13.

The dismissal took place in the 12th over of the Pakistan Champions batting when Younis Khan attempted to play across the line off Irfan Pathan's straight delivery. However, the veteran Pakistan batter missed it completely as the ball rattled the stumps. Irfan was completely fired up as he roared in elation and Younis was visibly disappointed with himself for poor shot selection that led to his dismissal.

With Younis Khan's dismissal, Pakistan were left reeling at 79/4 in 11.3 overs.

Irfan Pathan masterclass against Pakistan. 🫡pic.twitter.com/MXu81R4cBj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2024

After Younis's dismissal, Shoaib Malik was joined by Misbah-ul-Haq at the crease. Howeverm Misbah was retired hurt after suffering an injury and Pakistan Champions were 117/5. Thereafter, Aamer Yasin had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 7 at 126/6.

Shoaib Malik was in good touch and was anchoring Pakistan's innings after they were reeling at 68/3. However, the veteran all-rounder's stay at the crease ended after he was dismissed for 41 off 36 balls at 133/6. After Malik's wicket, Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir carried on Pakistan Champions' innings.

Eventually, Pakistan Champions were eventually restricted to 156/6 in 20 overs, with Tanvir and Afridi remained unbeaten on 19 and 4, respectively.

For India, Anureet Singh led the bowling attack as he picked three wickets, while Vinay Kumar, Pawan Negi and Irfan Pathan scalped a wicket each.

India Champions take revenge from Pakistan Champions

India Champions have finally took their revenge from Pakistan Champions for their league stage defeat by defeating them in the title clash. With a target of 157, veterans of Indian side chased it down with five balls of the spare in the final over of the match.

Skipper Yuvraj Singh hit a winning four to take the team past the finishing line. Ambati Rayudu led India Champions batting as he played a brilliant knock of 50 off 30 balls, while Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj contributed with an innings 34, 30 and 15, respectively.

For Pakistan, Aamer Yamin scalped two wickets, while Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik picked a wicket each,

Interestingly, majority of the players were part of the 2007 T20 World Cup Final, where India defeated Pakistan by five runs to win the inaugural edition of the tournament.