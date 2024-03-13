 Video: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi Break Ramadan Fast On Field During AFG vs IRE 3rd ODI
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nani were seen having their 'Iftar' meal on the field to break their fast after the 40th over of their batting innings.

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland on Tuesday was halted for a brief moment as the players of the Asian team broke their fast amid the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi were seen having their 'Iftar' meal on the field to break their fast after the 40th over of their batting innings.

Their teammates meanwhile, offered their prayers and broke the fast inside the dressing room along with the support staff members.

Players from Afghanistan and Pakistan are often seen offering namaz on the field during international matches but this is one of the rare instances when cricketers have broken their fast on the field.

Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

It is a significant time in Islam, during which Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs.

The fast is broken each evening with a meal called Iftar, often shared with family and friends. The end of Ramadan is marked by the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a festive holiday that includes communal prayers, feasting, and giving of gifts.

Afghanistan crush Ireland to clinch series

Shahidi and Nabi were part of a 97-run partnership for the fifth wicket which helped Afghanistan post 236 for 9 on the board. Shahidi scored 69 while Nani made 48 after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's brisk 51.

Nabi then picked up a five-wicket haul while Nangeyalia Kharote took 4 for 30 as Afghanistan bowled out the Irish for 119 to win the match by 117 runs and clinch the 3-match series 2-0 in Sharjah.

