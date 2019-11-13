Video games take back seat

Mumbai: Today, sadly, video games have taken over the old school outdoor sports. However, there is no denying the fact that there are games like 'The Incredible Machine', 'Angry Birds' or 'Cut The Rope' that help the child trains his brain to come up with creative ways to solve puzzles and other problems in short bursts. But, the importance of physical activity and a healthy lifestyle through outdoor sports often get overlooked. Amidst this declining trend, the Mumbai Schools Sports Association's (MSSA) initiative to promote sports on the school level is certainly speaking volumes. Every year, nearly a thousand kids, as young as eight-year-old, train under this initiative -- to develop a habit of a lifetime.

At the MSSA ground in Azad Maidan, the venue wherein both boys and girls locking horns in various age groups, completely involved in the different games, shaping these budding in a healthy lifestyle in outdoor events. It was a treat to the eyes of the parents and the teachers of the respective schools and the officials to witness how serious these kids could be, at least when it comes to the game of football. It was baptism by fire to them, as they ran where were the ball went. The on-field competition was such that children could barely swear and fell out of breath. As they exit from the playing arena, one could hardly speak. For many, this moment of dedicated involvement could become a career, one day.