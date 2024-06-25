 Video: Comedy Of Errors As Bangladesh Miss Easy Run-Out In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match vs Afghanistan
Bangladesh and Afghanistan are taking on one another in a crucial Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan. | (Screengrab)

Bangladesh cricket team missed a golden opportunity of running Rahmanullah Gurbaz out in the 16th over of the innings against Afghanistan in the final Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2024. Despite both batters finding themselves at the same end, the Tigers missed an opportunity, but it did not cost them big.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the innings as Mustafizur Rahman came on to bowl his final one. The 4th delivery of the over saw Gurbaz play a cut shot to backward point, but Azmatullah Omarzai ran despite being no run there. Rishad Hossain fired a throw at the striker's end where both batters ended up; however, the ball missed the stump. Eventually, both were running towards the non-striker's end and ended up safe.

Afghanistan struggle their way to 115 against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, the toss fell in favour of Afghanistan as Rashid Khan elected to bat first in Kingstown. Despite a 50-run opening stand, Afghanistan could not quite go to the 2nd gear as Bangladesh made a sensational comeback to restrict them to 115 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan kept their chances alive in the multi-nation event with a historic win over Australia after losing by 47 runs to India. However, they must beat Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals. Bangladesh are also mathematically alive, but they must chase 116 in 12.3 overs. As far as Australia's chances go, they must hope for Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan without going past their net run-rate.

