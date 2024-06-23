'Afghanistan Can Beat Any Team Except India': Jealous Pak Journalist Downplays AFG’s T20 WC Win vs AUS Citing 'IPL Contracts'

A Pakistani journalist on Sunday accused the Afghanistan cricket team of deliberately losing against India in ICC events due to the players' lucrative contracts in the Indian Premier League.

Afghanistan pulled off the biggest shock of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies on Saturday night when they defeated 2021 champions Australia in the Super 8s to inch closer to a semi-final berth in the tournament.

It was Afghanistan's first-ever win over Australia in international cricket as Rashid Khan's team bounced back from the previous defeat against India to keep their campaign alive.

Pak anchor fumes as AFG beat AUS

But a jealous Pakistani anchor named Wajahat Kazmi couldn't tolerate the result and took to social media to accuse the Afghan players of being scared to beat India in international cricket.

Notably, Pakistan couldn't even reach the Super 8s in this tournament after losing to USA and arch-rivals India in the Group stage.

"Afghanistan can beat any team in the world except India for obvious reasons. IPL contracts are very precious," tweeted Wajahat Kazmi, who's anchored for Pakistani news media outlets like Dawn News and Sam TV.

Afghanistan's win has made their chances of qualifying for the semis even stronger. Australia meanwhile, are now under threat of crashing out before the semis if they lose to India next Super 8 match on Monday. Afghanistan will qualify if they beat Bangladesh next.