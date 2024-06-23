VIDEO: Afghanistan Players Groove To Bowling Coach DJ Bravo's 'Champion' Song In Team Bus After First-Ever Win Over Australia

Jubilant scenes were witnessed at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingston on Saturday night after Afghanistan stunned Australia to register their first-ever win in international cricket against the former World Cup champions in their T20 World Cup Super 8s clash.

Chasing a modest 149 for victory, the Aussies folded for 127 to lose the match by 21 runs.

The Afghans rode on brilliant performances from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60), Ibrahim Zadran (51), and the bowlers led by Gulbadin Naib (4/20) and Naveen-ul-Haq (3/20)

The celebrations went into the wee hours of the night as fans and the players fully expressed themselves on the joyous night.

The Afghan players were seen singing and dancing to DJ Bravo's song 'Champion' in their team bus while going back to their hotel. Bravo is the bowling coach of the Afghan team and was seen dancing at the back of the bus with the players.

The T20 World Cup's social media handle also posted exclusive footage of the celebrations, including dressing room scenes after Azmatullah Omarzai picked up the last wicket of Adam Zampa in the final over to end the match.

"It's massive win for us as a team and as a nation. Great feeling. It's something we missed in last two years. Really happy with the win and super proud of the guys," Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said at the post-match presentation.

"It's so important for us back home and around the world. I'm sure they're proud and would've enjoyed the game," he added.

Tough road ahead for Australia

Australia are now staring at early elimination from the T20 World Cup. The 2021 champions have to win their next match against India on Monday and also hope that Afghanistan lose to Bangladesh in their next Super 8 match.

Australia will face India at the Gros Islet stadium on June 24 while Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh at the same venue a day later.