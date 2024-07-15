Video: Chaotic Scenes As Ticketless Colombian Fans Breach Security To Enter Stadium For Copa America Final vs Argentina

Chaotic scenes ensued as ticketless Colombian fans tried to enter the stadium by breaching the security for the Copa America 2024 Final against Argentina at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida's Miami Gardens on Monday, July 15.

Argentina successfully defended their Copa America triumph with a 1-0 win over Colombia. Lautaro Martinez's late goal in extra time helped Argentina take a 1-0 lead over Colombia and continued to maintain the lead until the final whistle blew. The final went into extra after the regular 90 minutes of regular play witnessed the score deadlocked at 0-0

However, the title clash between Argentina and Colombia was delayed by 45 minutes as the fans were rushing to the gates and many were trying to enter without their tickets. The rush led to chaotic scenes outside as Colombian fans breached the security to enter the stadium.

In a video that went viral on social media, Colombian fans were seen breaking the barriers, climbing through the fence and getting into ventilation system in order to gain unauthorized access to the stadium.