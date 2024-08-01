Video: Canadian Athlete Tyler Mislawchuk Vomits '10 Times' After Completing Triathlon Race At Paris 2024 Olympics

Canadian athlete Tyler Mislawchuk was spotted spewing up after completing his race in the iconic River Siene as part of a men's Triathlon event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, July 31.

The Triathlon event includes 1.5 km swimming in River Siene, 40km cycling and 10 km run to finish. Mislawchuk finished in the ninth position with a timing of 1:44:25s, demonstrating his endurance and the gruelling nature of the competition. The 29-year-old completed swimming 20.49s following up with 51:45s in cycling.

Tyler Mislawchuk concluded his Triathlon by finishing the race in 30:35s. With the ninth place finish, the Winnipeg-born athlete improved his position over the 15th place at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. However, Mislawchuk showed the race's physical toll.

After completing the 10 km race, Mislawchuk was visibly exhausted and even spewing up, emphasizing the intense physical toll of the event. The video of the same went viral on social media.