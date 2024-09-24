Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s Mason Mount Before Concert

Arijit Singh with Mason Mount signed jersey | Image: X

The crossover between sports and music often generates a lot of excitement among fans of both. Bollywood singer Arijit Singh recently received a surprise when he was in London to perform in a concert. Arijit received a signed jersey of Manchester United footballer Mason Mount. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the video Arijit can be seen holding a Manchester United jersey with his name written on the back. He follows it up by unboxing the box that had signed jersey of Mount. Arijit looked a little shocked and happy by the gesture. The person holding the Manchester United box wished Arijit all the very best for his concert.

Arijit Singh brings special surprise for fans during London concert

Spaking of the concert, Arijit Singh brought British popstar Ed Sheeran to the stage during his London concert. Arijit brought Ed Sheeran to the stage as a surprise. The two then sang the latter's hit Perfect together. Arijit took to his Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to Ed Sheeran for adding his "perfect" touch to his show, which was held on September 15.

Fans who attended the concert also shared videos of the duo's performance on X.

Other than this, Arijit left the crowd grooving to his songs like Hawayein, Tera Hone Laga Hoon and many more. Meanwhile, Arijit had earlier postponed his UK concert tour due to a medical emergency. Though he did not mention the reason behind the postponement, he expressed his disappointment and thanked his fans for their unwavering support.