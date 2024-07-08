Video: Abhishek Sharma's Family's Priceless Reaction After Scoring Maiden International Century In 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma grabbed the spotlight as he made his arrival on the international stage with his maiden century in the second T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 7.

Abhishek played a brilliant innings of 100 of 47 balls at an impressive strike rate of 212.17. His knock consisted of 7 fours and 8 sixes. He is the joint-quickest Indian batter alongside KL Rahul to score a T20I century (46 balls) and achieved the fastest maiden century for an Indian batsman in this format, taking just 2 innings.

After being dismissed for a duck in the first T20I, Abhishek Sharma picked up his form quickly and showcased his remarkable talent in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series. The Punjab cricketer's family couldn't be more happier than seeing their son scoring a century for Team India.

In a video shared by Abhishek's sister Dr. Komal Sharma on its X handle (formerly Twitter), his parents were seen clapping after their son smashed a six to complete his maiden century of his international career.

Along with the video, Dr. Komal wrote, "Dream to reality. The first century celebrations of Abhishek Sharma for India The most proud moment for us."