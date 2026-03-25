VIDA Unveils VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Along With VIDA Electrifying Player Of The Match |

New Delhi: VIDA, Powered by Hero MotoCorp, announced the launch of the VIDA VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition for retail during the Knights Unplugged 3.0 on Tuesday. Inspired by the fearless spirit and championship legacy of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Knight Edition Evooter features the team’s signature Knight Purple and Gold colours seamlessly integrated into the VIDA VX2’s contemporary design. A golden halftone gradient with micro-dotted patterns gradually blends in with the pearl black bodycolor. The distinctive design highlight includes three accent marks, symbolising the three championship titles won by the franchise.

This limited edition electric Evooter was unveiled in the presence of all team players at Knights Unplugged 3.0 and will be available at select VIDA outlets.

Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer – VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, said, “The launch of KKR Limited Edition VX2 Plus reflects Hero MotoCorp’s approach of blending distinctive design with culturally relevant collaborations. By bringing together the bold identity of the Kolkata Knight Riders and VIDA’s electric mobility platform, the initiative adds a unique dimension to the brand’s engagement in the T20 season through meaningful cultural and sporting association. The special Edition VX2 Plus further strengthens our commitment to sustainable mobility with the electrifying energy of one of the most celebrated teams in the league.”

Venky Mysore, Chief Executive Officer, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "At Kolkata Knight Riders, we have always believed in building partnerships that go beyond visibility and create genuine value for our fans and partners alike. Our collaboration with VIDA reflects that philosophy, bringing together innovation in electric mobility with the spirit and identity of the KKR brand. The VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition is a unique way to extend the Knight Riders experience beyond the field, offering fans a product that embodies performance, sustainability, and the distinctive ethos of our franchise."

The VX2 Plus retains VIDA’s youthful and contemporary styling, defined by clean body panels and a modern silhouette. A distinctive LED headlamp with integrated indicators, along with unique LED DRLs* at the front and rear, gives the scooter a striking lighting signature, where the rush of throttle meets the roar of the crowd.

Alongside the VX2 Plus Knight Edition, fans can also get a limited-edition KKR helmet, designed in the franchise’s signature colours.

With the launch of the KKR limited edition, VIDA also introduced the ‘VIDA Electrifying Player of the Match’ initiative. For every match won by the Kolkata Knight Riders, a KKR player will receive a customised VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition, featuring the player’s name and jersey number. The award will be presented in a post-match handover ceremony, with the winning player selected by the team management.

Watch the complete walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOZ5GNqbtFw