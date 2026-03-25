'Mai Aapko Message Karunga Biryani Ke Liye': Rashid Khan's Playful Remark To Fan Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

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Gujarat Titans’ star Rashid Khan shared a humorous and heartwarming moment with a fan during an autograph session following a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After the practice, a young supporter approached Rashid Khan for autographs. During the interaction, the fan jokingly invited the Afghan bowler for a meal of biryani. Rashid, known for his playful and approachable personality, responded with a smile: “Mai aapko message karunga biryani ke liye.” The remark immediately amused those around and highlighted Rashid’s down-to-earth nature, despite his superstar status in the IPL.

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The lighthearted interaction came after an intense training session, providing a glimpse of the camaraderie and relaxed atmosphere at the Gujarat Titans’ camp. Fans present at the stadium were thrilled to see Rashid’s humorous side, making it a memorable encounter beyond the cricketing action.

Rashid Khan’s playful response to a fan’s biryani invitation is a reminder of how sports stars can brighten fan experiences with small, personal gestures. While on the field he is known for his fierce bowling, off the field he continues to charm fans with his friendly and approachable demeanor.