'Some Cliques Will Do Anything...': Chinmayi Sripaada Criticises RCB For Handling Of Yash Dayal's IPL 2026 Absence Amid Rape Allegations

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) confirmed that fast bowler Yash Dayal will miss IPL 2026 due to an ongoing legal case, though his contract remains intact. Dayal has been absent from pre-season training as the franchise navigates his situation.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada reacted strongly on X, highlighting perceived media and institutional bias in handling cases involving famous men. She wrote: “Yash Dayal has been denied bail in Jaipur by a special POCSO Court… Some cliques will do anything, gloss up anything for money. Shame.”

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Her comments underscore broader concerns over how high-profile athletes are treated in sensitive legal matters, contrasting official statements describing Dayal’s absence as a “personal situation” with ongoing judicial proceedings.

As IPL 2026 approaches, RCB will continue without Dayal in their squad while maintaining his contractual status, awaiting legal clarity before any potential return. This incident has sparked public debate on ethics, accountability, and transparency in sports administration.