Veteran racer KE Kumar dies in a crash at Madras circuit, Watch gut-wrenching video of fatal accident

K.E. Kumar, a noted and well-respected racer, died on Sunday in hospital following a crash in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
K.E. Kumar, a noted and well-respected racer, died on Sunday in hospital following a crash in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit, here. He was 59. The incident occurred when Kumar's car came in contact with that of a competitor during the saloon cars race this morning. The car slid across the track and landed on the roof after slamming into a fence.

Race red flagged

The race was immediately stopped (red flag). Within minutes, Kumar was extricated from the wreckage and transferred into an ambulance before being shifted to a nearby hospital after a preliminary examination at the track's Medical Centre. Despite the best efforts of the hospital's doctors, he succumbed to his injuries.

"It is a most unfortunate incident. Kumar was an experienced racer. I have known him for several decades as a friend and competitor. The MMSC and entire racing fraternity mourn his passing away and convey heartfelt condolences to his family," said the Chairman of the Meet Vicky Chandhok, in a statement.

Chandhok added that the national governing body for the sport FMSCI and the organisers, MMSC, have launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, as a mark of respect to Kumar, who was a life member of MMSC, the remainder of the day's schedule was cancelled.

