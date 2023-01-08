WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav replies on Virat Kohli's Insta story as BCCI releases dressing-room footage of India's series win vs Sri Lanka

The meteoric rise of Suryakumar Yadav has brought unbridled joy to Indian cricket fans. The middle order batsman was at his supreme best after he smashed a 45-ball century in the 3rd T20I at Rajkot as India dismantled Sri- Lanka by 91 runs to win the series 2-1.

Suryakumar Yadav scored the second fastest T20I century by an Indian which is led by Rohit Sharma. Surya had all corners of the ground covered as he blitzkrieged his way, smashing 9 sixes and 7 boundaries en route to his 112 not out off 51 balls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BCCI released footage of the dedicated support that Surya received from thousands of fans that flogged the stadium and streets chanting his name.

The behind-the-scenes footage follows Surya from the stands to the dressing room right to his hotel room. Following the emphatic series win, Surya takes time off to reply to Virat Kohli's Instagram story after the former captain paid tribute to his knock on social media.

“Bhau, bohot saara pyaar. See you soon (Brother, lots of love. See you soon!),” Surya wrote on Kohli's Insta post.

Thousands of fans lined up the street hours after the game as the Indian team made their way from the stadium onto the team bus and off to the team hotel.

On reaching the hotel, Surya cut a cake presented to him in lieu of his man of the man of the match display. The video concludes with Surya entering his room relaxing on a chair signing off from rajkot.