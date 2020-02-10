Vesely crowned champion at Tata Open Maharashtra

The opening set of singles final saw Vesely facing tough challenge from Gerasimov before winning it 7-2 in the decider. However, eighth seeded Gerasimov, who became the third Belarusian player to enter ATP Tour singles final following victory over James Duckworth in the last-4 clash here, made a comeback in the second set to take the summit clash into the third set.

Making a comeback after a setback, the former World No. 35 Vesely scored three back-to-back points to start the decider with some exquisite hard-hitting strokes that left Gerasimov clueless before wrapping up the match to win first title in five years. "I am very happy to come back in India and winning the tile. I thank the suporter. It's been amazing support from the crowd here. I will look to continue the momentum in future tournament," Vesely said after the match.