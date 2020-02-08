Tata Open Maharashtra: Vesely pulls off stunner to reach finals

Czech star player Jiri Vesely produced a brilliant performance to register a sensational come-from-behind 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (9-7) win against the second-seed Ricardas Berankis and entered singles final at the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat have made their way into the doubles summit clash with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1). They await the winners of Indian pair of Ramanathan Ramkumar and Purav Raja and third seed pair of Jonathan Earlich and Andrei Vasilevski in the doubles semi-final later in the night. In an intense fight between Vesely and Berankis in the last-4 clash that saw all three sets going in to decider.

While Berankis won the first set, Vesely bagged the second to keep his challenge alive during his third appearance at the Tata Open Maharashtra.

While, Berankis entered the semi-final with 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 win over Japanese Yuichi Sugita, Vesely overcame Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (11-9).

The 26-year-old Vesely, who stunned then NextGen star Alexander Zverev in the first round of 2019 Wimbledon, made World No. 73 Berankis work hard in the last two sets in the epic three hours and two minutes clash to clinch the thrilling encounter.