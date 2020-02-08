Tata Open Maharashtra: Vesely, Berankis storm into Tata Open semi-finals

Jiri Vesely and second seed Ricardas Berankis stormed into the single semifinals of the ATP Tata Open Maharashtra after scoring come-from-behind victories here on Friday.
Czech player Vesely eked out a sensational 2-6 6-1 7-6 (11) victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus while Berankis of Lithuania recovered well after the first set setback to register 4-6 7-6 (4) 6-2 victory against Japan's Yuichi Sugita in another hard-fought quarter-final.
"It was a very close match. I think I was definitely lucky. I felt he deserved it more than I do at the end of the match. We both were very nervous," Vesely said after the match.
India's only hope for the title, the in-form pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja will face third seed Jonathan Erich and Andrei Vasilevski in the semifinals on Saturday.
The duo entered last-four with a commanding 6-2 6-1 win over Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat overcame Romain Arneodo and Andre Begemann 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) in the first doubles semi-finals.
Results
Singles quarterfinals: Jiri Vesely (Cze) bt Ilya Ivashka (Blr) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (11); Ricardas Berankis (Ltu) bt Yuichi Sugita (Jpn) 4-6 7-6 (4) 6-2.
