 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fastest Fifty Of IPL 2026 Off Just 15 Balls In CSK Vs RR IPL 2026 Clash
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fastest Fifty Of IPL 2026 Off Just 15 Balls In CSK Vs RR IPL 2026 Clash

Vaibhav scored gave an explosive start to the Rajasthan Royals innings as they came out to chase a small target of 128 runs. Vaibhav scored 50 in just 15 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fastest Fifty Of IPL 2026 Off Just 15 Balls In CSK Vs RR IPL 2026 Clash | X

Guwahati, March 30: Young Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Monday smashed the fastest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Vaibhav scored half-century in the first of Rajasthan Royals in the tournament.

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Vaibhav scored gave an explosive start to the Rajasthan Royals innings as they came out to chase a small target of 128 runs. Vaibhav scored 50 in just 15 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes. He got dismissed immediately after scoring his maiden half-century of the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal smashed a half-century off just 21 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026. However, the record has been shattered by young Vaibhav Soooryavanshi who smashed a half-century in only 15 balls. He scored 52 runs off just 17 balls at a strike rate of over 300.

Rajasthan got off to a flying start in their run chase and managed to score 91/1 in only 8 overs so far and are well on course to chase the target quickly.

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Former Indian captain and Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday smashed the fastest half-century of his IPL career from 23 balls. His explosive knock helped Mumbai Indians to chase a massive target of 220 runs with five balls to spare.

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