Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fastest Fifty Of IPL 2026 Off Just 15 Balls In CSK Vs RR IPL 2026 Clash | X

Guwahati, March 30: Young Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Monday smashed the fastest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Vaibhav scored half-century in the first of Rajasthan Royals in the tournament.

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Vaibhav scored gave an explosive start to the Rajasthan Royals innings as they came out to chase a small target of 128 runs. Vaibhav scored 50 in just 15 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes. He got dismissed immediately after scoring his maiden half-century of the season.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal smashed a half-century off just 21 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026. However, the record has been shattered by young Vaibhav Soooryavanshi who smashed a half-century in only 15 balls. He scored 52 runs off just 17 balls at a strike rate of over 300.

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Rajasthan got off to a flying start in their run chase and managed to score 91/1 in only 8 overs so far and are well on course to chase the target quickly.

Former Indian captain and Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday smashed the fastest half-century of his IPL career from 23 balls. His explosive knock helped Mumbai Indians to chase a massive target of 220 runs with five balls to spare.