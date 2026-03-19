Ravindra Jadeja's Shocking Expression Goes Viral As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Him During Rajasthan Royals' Practice Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

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A light-hearted yet viral moment from a training session ahead of the upcoming IPL season has caught the attention of cricket fans online. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja found himself at the center of social media chatter after his reaction during a practice session went viral, as young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen taking him on aggressively in the nets.

The incident occurred during preparations for the Indian Premier League 2026 season, where players were going through intense practice sessions to get match-ready. In a video circulating widely online, Sooryavanshi appeared in dominant form, striking Jadeja’s deliveries confidently and sending the ball to different parts of the ground during the net session.

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As the youngster continued to find boundaries, cameras captured Jadeja’s candid reaction, which many fans found amusing and relatable. The experienced all-rounder, known for his competitive spirit and quick wit on the field, seemed surprised by the fearless batting on display. His expressions quickly became a talking point among fans, who began sharing the clip across platforms.

With the IPL 2026 season approaching, such moments have only added to the excitement among fans eager to see how teams and players shape up ahead of the tournament. The viral clip has also sparked discussions about young players stepping up and testing some of the league’s most experienced cricketers during preparations.