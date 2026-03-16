14-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals A-Rated 'Dhurandhar' As His Favourite Movie During Fun Rapid-Fire At BCCI Naman Awards; Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/X

Young Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again stole the spotlight at the BCCI Naman Awards, this time not for his batting heroics, but for a fun revelation during a rapid-fire round about his favourite movie.

The entertaining segment was hosted by popular presenter Harsha Bhogle, who engaged several Indian cricket stars in a quick-fire question session. Among the players participating were Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, and the teenage prodigy Sooryavanshi. The round featured a series of light-hearted questions designed to reveal the players’ personal preferences beyond cricket.

When it was Sooryavanshi’s turn, Bhogle asked the youngster about his favourite movie. Without hesitation, the 14-year-old cricketer responded with a single-word answer: “Dhurandhar.” The candid reply drew smiles from those present at the ceremony and quickly became one of the memorable moments from the event.

The rapid-fire segment was part of the celebrations at the annual awards ceremony, which honoured the achievements of Indian cricket over the past year. The event also recognised the victorious ICC Under‑19 Cricket World Cup 2026 squad, in which Sooryavanshi played a starring role. The young batter delivered a sensational performance in the tournament final, scoring a blistering 175 runs to help India clinch the title.

'Pehla Hi Uda Denge': Sanju Samson Recalls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bold Plan With Rahul Dravid Ahead Of IPL Debut; Video

In a lively moment at the BCCI’s annual Naman Awards, Indian batter Sanju Samson took the stage to recount an unforgettable exchange between young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rahul Dravid on the eve of the latter’s Indian Premier League debut for the Rajasthan Royals. The story not only offered a glimpse of the teenager’s fearless mindset but also highlighted the vibrant dressing‑room culture of the Royals.

Sooryavanshi, who was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore in the 2025 IPL auction, etched his name in history as the youngest ever IPL debutant when he first appeared against the Lucknow Super Giants last season. The youngster immediately announced himself on the big stage by clobbering a six off the very first ball he faced, a fearless act that mirrored the bold spirit he showed in a now‑famous conversation with Dravid.

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At the awards ceremony, as Sooryavanshi began to narrate the tale, Samson interjected to share the complete version of the conversation. According to him, Dravid had called the young batter into a team meeting the night before his debut to discuss game plans and expectations. After Dravid asked him what his strategy would be, Sooryavanshi responded candidly: “Kuch nahi Sir, hum to khelenge” (Nothing special, Sir; I’ll just play). Unfazed, Dravid pressed again, asking what his actual game plan would be. Sooryavanshi’s reply was audaciously simple: “Agar hume pehla ball mila to hum pehla hi uda denge” meaning, “If I get the first ball in my area, I’ll hit it straight away.”

True to his words, Sooryavanshi executed that strategy brilliantly the very next day by smashing a six off his first delivery in IPL cricket. That fearless approach not only impressed spectators but also foreshadowed the young batter’s remarkable rise in the tournament.