 USA Launches 'FIFA PASS' To Help International Fans Fast-Track Visas For 2026 World Cup
The United States has launched FIFA PASS, a new visa initiative to help international fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup obtain travel visas faster. Introduced by the U.S. Department of State, the program allows official ticket holders to access priority visa interview appointments at U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide, addressing long wait times for B1/B2 visitor visas.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Image: FIFA/X

The United States has begun rolling out a new visa initiative called FIFA PASS to help international football fans planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup secure travel visas more quickly. The program, introduced by the U.S. Department of State, is designed to ease the visa application process for confirmed ticket holders as the tournament approaches.

Under the FIFA PASS system, fans who have purchased official World Cup tickets can access priority visa interview appointments at U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide. This is aimed at addressing long wait times for non‑immigrant visas, such as the B1/B2 visitor visa, which many fans need to enter the United States.

The program officially went live on January 20, 2026, and participation is voluntary. Ticket holders will receive detailed instructions on how to enroll and request expedited interview slots. While the initiative fast‑tracks interview scheduling, it does not guarantee visa approval, applicants must still meet all standard eligibility requirements, complete interviews, and undergo background checks.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, co‑hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to draw millions of visitors when it begins on June 11, 2026. With interest high and visa demand surging, the FIFA PASS is part of broader efforts by U.S. authorities to ensure smoother travel arrangements for fans heading to one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

