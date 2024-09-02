US Open 2024: Second Seed Rohan Bopanna- Matthew Ebden Crash Out In Pre Quarterfinals, India's Challenge Ends In Men's Doubles

Image: X

India's challenge in the men's doubles event of the US Open ended with the defeat of Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the third round.

The second seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in 66 minutes on Sunday night.

Bopanna's challenge is still alive in the mixed doubles event with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi and interestingly, he and Ebden will now be up against each other. Ebden and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova are seeded fourth in the mixed doubles.

Earlier, Bopanna and Ebden were beaten in the second round at Wimbledon by Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen. The duo began the season in a triumphant fashion winning the men’s doubles title at Australian Open as the 43-year-old Bopanna became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title. The duo failed to replicate their success at the Roland Garros losing to Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

The 44-year-old Bopanna has already announced retirement from Davis Cup and it will be interesting to see if he will return to defend his Australian Open crown in January 2025.

Sumit Nagal had exited the men's singles with an opening round defeat while Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji earlier lost in men's doubles at different stages of the tournament.