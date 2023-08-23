US: 24-Year-Old Female Racing Driver Dies In Alleged 'Road Rage Accident' In Indiana

A tragic incident took place in Indiana, USA, this week when a 24-year-old female racer died in a car accident after being involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 65.

Ashlea Albertson was riding in an SUV with a 31-year-old male driver who got involved in a race with another car which was being driven by a 22-year-old male.

The two cars were racing against each other with neither letting the other pass.

The other car suddenly came in front of the SUV after which both vehicles collided and Albertson was thrown out of the car which resulted in her death.

Indiana State Police statement:

"The initial investigation indicated that a black 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, being driven by Austin Cooper, age 22, Austin, Indiana was traveling northbound in the right lane of I-65 near the 48 mile marker.

"A white 2018 GMC Terrain, being driven by Jacob Kelly, age 31, Indianapolis, Indiana was traveling northbound in the left lane of I-65 at the same location. Evidence from the scene, including video footage captured by another vehicle, indicated that the two drivers began accelerating rapidly and refused to allow the other vehicle to pass.

"Cooper’s vehicle then began to change lanes into the path of Kelly’s vehicle. Jacob Kelly lost control of his vehicle and spun, which resulted in the two vehicles colliding in the middle of the northbound lanes.

"Kelly’s vehicle rolled, which resulted in a female passenger, Ashlea Albertson, age 24, Greenfield, Indiana being ejected from the vehicle. Cooper’s vehicle left the east side of the roadway and came to rest in a field.

"Kelly and Albertson were both flown from the scene to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. After arriving at the hospital, Albertson was pronounced deceased. Kelly was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Cooper and a juvenile passenger were transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana where they were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Both drivers in the crash submitted to blood tests. Toxicology results are pending at this time," Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Albertson used to drive for the Tony Stewart Racing team, which was created by the three-time NASCAR champion in 2000. She raced TQ Midget cars and last competed on Aug. 11, according to her statistics.

"She was a good kid, a better person, and she just loved racing." Albertson said. "She loved the community, and you all have done so much for her. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Albertson's father Todd said.