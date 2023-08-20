 'Upset Of The Year': Fans React As UAE Beat New Zealand For The First Time In International Cricket
Fans have reacted to UAE's comprehensive win over New Zealand in the second T20I to level the three-match series.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Muhammad Waseem raises his bat after scoring a half-century. | (Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand suffered one of their worst defeats since they started playing T20I cricket as the UAE consigned them to a seven-wicket loss in the second T20I in Dubai on Saturday. In the process, the hosts levelled the series and will look to clinch it in the final T20I on Sunday at the same venue.

After electing to field first, UAE ran through New Zealand's batting line-up as left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan took three of the four wickets to fall with seven overs. The 53-run partnership between Mark Chapman and James Neesham saved the tourists' blushes and gave them a respectable 142 in 20 overs. Chapman, who made 63 off 46 deliveries, lost his wicket in the final over.

New Zealand get an early breakthrough while defending modest target:

Despite visiting captain Tim Southee getting an early wicket in the form of Aryansh Sharma, the home side did not get bogged down. While Vriitya Anand lost his wicket to Kyle Jamieson in the 6th over of the innings, Muhammad Waseem teed off and reached his half-century with a six in the 11th over.

However, Mitchell Santner got the better of Waseem in the same over to raise some hope for his side. Nevertheless, Asif Khan was in no mood to give the match away as he reduced the equation to 15 off 30 balls. It took the right-hander only four more deliveries to hit the remaining runs and sending the UAE camp into jubilation.

Here's how the social media users have reacted to New Zealand's comprehensive defeat:

