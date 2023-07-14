On This Day In 2019: England Lift 50-over World Cup Trophy After A Heart-Stopping Contest Against New Zealand

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 14, 2023

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England captain Eoin Morgan before the final.

(Credits: Twitter)

Henry Nicholls top-scored for New Zealand with 55 as they huffed and puffed their way to 241 in 50 overs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Liam Plunkett was the most successful bowler for England, finishing with figures of 10-0-42-3.

(Credits: Twitter)

Lockie Ferguson was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, taking figures of 10-0-50-3.

An eventful 50th over, headlined by a boundary off Stokes' outstretched bat forced a tie as England also finished with 241.

(Credits: Twitter)

After a 110-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, they also walked out for a super over. They set 15 for the Kiwis to win.

(Credits: Twitter)

Jos Buttler breaks the stumps at the striker's end as Martin Guptill runs with 2 required off 1 ball.

(Credits: Twitter)

Chris Woakes consoles Martin Guptill and James Neesham after New Zealand lose despite a tie by boundary count.

(Credits: Twitter)

England captain Eoin Morgan holds the trophy aloft.

(Credits: Twitter)

Jofra Archer, who bowled the Super Over and defended 15, roars.

(Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand skipper Williamson gives a disappointed smile.

(Credits: Twitter)