On This Day In 2019: England Lift 50-over World Cup Trophy After A Heart-Stopping Contest Against New Zealand

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 14, 2023
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England captain Eoin Morgan before the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Henry Nicholls top-scored for New Zealand with 55 as they huffed and puffed their way to 241 in 50 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Liam Plunkett was the most successful bowler for England, finishing with figures of 10-0-42-3.
(Credits: Twitter)
Lockie Ferguson was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, taking figures of 10-0-50-3.
An eventful 50th over, headlined by a boundary off Stokes' outstretched bat forced a tie as England also finished with 241.
(Credits: Twitter)
After a 110-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, they also walked out for a super over. They set 15 for the Kiwis to win.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jos Buttler breaks the stumps at the striker's end as Martin Guptill runs with 2 required off 1 ball.
(Credits: Twitter)
Chris Woakes consoles Martin Guptill and James Neesham after New Zealand lose despite a tie by boundary count.
(Credits: Twitter)
England captain Eoin Morgan holds the trophy aloft.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jofra Archer, who bowled the Super Over and defended 15, roars.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand skipper Williamson gives a disappointed smile.
(Credits: Twitter)