Upbeat Bengaluru Smashers Launch Jersey As They Look Forward To Indian Oil UTT Season 4 Debut

Bengaluru Smashers launch their jersey. |

Pune, July 13, 2023: As Bengaluru Smashers prepare to mark their entry into Indian Oil Ultimate Table Tennis beginning on July 13, 2023, the franchisee launched their jersey in a glitzy event in Pune on Thursday. Team owner Punit Balan was at the forefront of the unveiling in the presence of the entire Smashers squad led by India’s star player Manika Batra and coaches Sachin Shetty (India) and Vesna Ojstersek (Slovenia).

Speaking on the occasion of welcoming the entire squad in Pune, Punit Balan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Punit Balan Group (PBG) commented, “Being part of the league gave us the opportunity to support table tennis and help to take it to the next level.

Our vision has always been to back Indian sports and players, contribute in ways to their journey to the podium and have a role in realising the dreams of players, winning Olympic and other medals for India. With Indian Oil UTT and Bengaluru Smashers, hopefully we can inspire and motivate more sports enthusiasts to take up TT not only in Bengaluru but across the region.

Manika Batra looking forward to do the best for Bengaluru Smashers:

Bengaluru Smashers is a team to reckon with, and I am sure they will do well in the tournament. ”Besides country’s top-ranked player and Khel Ratna Awardee, Manika, one of Kazakhstan’s popular TT name and Olympian, Kirill Gerassimenko, Olympian and European Team Championship Bronze Medallist, Natalia Bajor from Poland will add to experience as foreign recruits along with experienced Sanil Shetty and young brigade of Poymantee Baisya and Jeet Chandra to complete the squad.

“This is an important tournament not only for Bengaluru Smashers, but for all of us too. Playing ahead of the Asian Games, Indian Oil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 will be the perfect preparation platform too and I am looking forward to this upcoming fortnight of complete action and giving my best for Bengaluru Smashers,” Manika, the world No 35 commented at the Jersey Launch event.

Bengaluru Smashers coach confident of the team giving their best:



Bengaluru Smashers coach, Sachin Shetty also added, “Team is looking good and fresh. The players are eager to play well together. The players, coaches and the support staff have bonded well though we

just met. We as a team will go out there and try to win every match we play. The team will give their best as we start the campaign from tomorrow." The fourth edition of the league will be played at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, from July 13-30, 2023.

Live action will be streamed on Sports 18 as well on OTT, on JioCinema.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)