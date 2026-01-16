 Unusual Scenes! Bird Poop Halts HS Prannoy's Match At India Open 2026 In Delhi As Chaos Unfolds On Court; Video
The India Open Super 750 in Delhi faced unusual disruptions, drawing widespread concern. In a pre-quarterfinal, HS Prannoy’s match against Loh Kean Yew was halted twice due to bird droppings on the court. The incidents followed a monkey sighting in the stands, raising questions about safety, animal control, and preparedness at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium during the high-profile tournament.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Image: jon_selvaraj/X

The India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in New Delhi has been hit by a series of unexpected and embarrassing disruptions, drawing wide attention and concern. In a pre‑quarterfinal match between India’s HS Prannoy and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, play was halted twice after bird droppings fell onto the court, forcing officials to stop the match for clean‑up during crucial moments.

These interruptions came just a day after a monkey was spotted in the spectator stands at the same venue, raising eyebrows about safety and animal control at what is meant to be a top‑tier international sporting event.

While Prannoy continued to focus on his game despite the disruptions, the unusual occurrences have spotlighted broader concerns about conditions at the India Open, which has also faced complaints about air quality and hygiene, prompting calls for improved oversight and standards as the event progresses.

