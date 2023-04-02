 Umpire stabbed to death over 'No Ball' decision in local cricket match in Cuttack
The incident took place in Manhisalanda village under Choudwar police limits in the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
The incident took place in Manhisalanda village in Cuttack | PC- Sambad English

A cricket umpire was stabbed to death on Saturday over a 'no ball' decision he gave during a local match in Cuttack.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Lucky Rout. He got into a heated argument with the players from the bowling team after he gave the decision.

The players started hitting him with bat and ball before stabbing him to death with a knife. Rout was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, but he died during treatment, according to reports.

Police reached the spot of the incident to investigate and were surrounded by angry locals who demanded immediate arrest of the accused, one of whom has been identified as Samutiranjan Rout alias Muna of Dalijoda Brahmapur village.

Rout allegedly lost his cool and attacked the umpire with the knife.

