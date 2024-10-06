'Umpire Aur Referees Ko Baad Mein Dekh Lenge': Rohit Sharma on Team India's Attempt To Get Under South Africa's Skin During T20 WC Final; Video

Team India ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma recently revealed what exactly he told the players in a desperate bid to win the T20 World Cup in Barbados. During an appearance on the comedy series 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Rohit shared insights about the tense moments between the two teams. After getting Klaasen out, the Indian players decided to use some verbal tactics to rattle the South African batsmen. Joining Rohit on the show were his teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit explained, "We all came together and said a few things to their batsmen. I can't share exactly what was said, but it was important because we needed to win that match at any cost." ("Hum saare ladko ne ek saath aa ke unke batsmen ko ek do cheezein boli, woh mai abhi yahan pe nahi share kar sakta hu, par woh karhna zaruri tha kyuki woh match humko kaise bhi karke jeetna that").

Rohit also mentioned, “I told the players that even if we get fined for our comments, it doesn't matter. I said, 'Just say whatever you want; we'll deal with the umpires and referees later.' (Maine sab players ko bola ki umpire aur referee's ko baad mein dekh lenge) This lighthearted moment had the audience laughing.

India's memorable win over South Africa during T20 World Cup final

India's T20 World Cup victory under Rohit Sharma marked a historic moment, bringing home the ICC trophy in the shortest format 17 years after MS Dhoni's team won the inaugural edition in 2007. Hardik Pandya changed the game with a crucial wicket at the start of the 17th over.

While chasing India's total of 176 for 7, Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27 balls) was performing exceptionally well, putting India under pressure alongside David Miller. With South Africa having six wickets in hand, things looked dire for India until Pandya dismissed Klaasen.

The wicket changed the momentum of the match as India made the comeback. Hardik ended the match taking the wicket of Miller who was caught by Suryakumnar Yadav at long on to help India clinch win from jaws of defeat and lift the title. Rohit and Virat Kohli both announced their retirement from T20Is following India's victory.