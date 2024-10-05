'Bas Ho Gaya Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Classy Response To Papparazi's Request Goes Viral; Video

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma responded to a paparazzi's suggestion of returning to T20I cricket as a video of the same went viral on social media on October 5 (Saturday). The 37-year-old rejected the suggestion politely by claiming 'Bas Ho Gaya Yaar' in Hindi, which translates to 'I've played the format enough now.'

The classy right-handed batter had retired from T20I cricket following this year's World Cup, having captained the Men in Blue to their second title. During a recent interview, Rohit had opined that he wanted to give the youngsters a chance, having played the format since 2007.

Notably, the Nagpur-born cricketer is now the highest run-getter in the format, compiling 4231 runs in 159 matches at 32.05 alongside five centuries. He was also the second-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2024 with 257 runs in eight games, averaging 36.71.

Paparazzi to Rohit : dada bahot miss kar Rahe apko T20I Mai.🥺



Rohit Sharma : Bs hogaya yaar.🥲



Whole India missing him in T20I.😢 pic.twitter.com/K9oBFDApXv — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) October 5, 2024

"I know the result could have gone either way" - Rohit Sharma on the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh

Speaking on BCCI.tv about the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur when India forced an unlikely win, Rohit remarked that everyone was okay to take the risk in the last two days even if it meant losing the game.

"The bowlers came to the party first. They got the wickets that we needed, and then when we came inside, we had to take a little bit of risk to get a result. I know the result could have gone either way, but I was okay with it. So was the coach [Gautam Gambhir] and the other players as well because you have to be brave enough to take those decisions and go and play that way."

Team India will next be in action during the three-Test series against New Zealand, beginning on October 16.