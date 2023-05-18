ULC: Bernado Silva orchestrates Manchester City's 4-0 dismantling of Real Madrid, Guardiola on the cusp of glory

Manchester City secured a 4-0 victory against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, held at the Etihad Stadium. Following a draw in the first leg, the Premier League leaders dominated the game, with Bernardo Silva scoring two goals in the first half to give the hosts a comfortable lead. Eder Militao's own goal and Julian Alvarez's finish before full-time secured a 5-1 aggregate win for City, setting up a final against Inter Milan on June 10 in Istanbul.

Madrid hit by early Manchester form

City dominated from the start of the game, with Thibaut Courtois, the Madrid keeper, making a couple of great saves early on to keep out Erling Haaland's headers. Kevin De Bruyne also had a free kick narrowly miss the near post. However, City finally broke through in the 23rd minute when De Bruyne's defence-splitting pass to Silva allowed him to score the opening goal. Silva scored his second 15 minutes later, with a beautiful looping header past Courtois.

The 14-time European champions Madrid struggled to get a foothold in the game, and City went into the half-time break with a two-goal lead. Carlo Ancelotti's team looked better in the second half but still failed to create any significant chances, with City having the best opportunity in the 73rd minute when Courtois denied Haaland from close range.

Going toe to toe with heritage

De Bruyne's floated cross into the Madrid area led to City's decisive third goal, glancing off Manuel Akanji and then Militao into the back of the net. Alvarez added a fourth for City late on as a substitute, with Guardiola and his team celebrating in front of the home supporters after the final whistle.

City advances to the final for the second time under Guardiola, having lost 1-0 to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in 2021. The game was tense, with an air of expectancy as the clash was billed as a de-facto final, with Inter Milan awaiting the winners.

Etching legacy as one of the all time greats

City now have the opportunity to win their fifth Premier League title in six seasons this weekend, with an FA Cup final to look forward to as well. After their dominant performance against Madrid, City's chances of success in both competitions look promising.