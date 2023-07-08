UK Barber Claims Alex Carey Owes Him ₹3,181; Steve Smith Denies Australia Wicketkeeper Having Had A Haircut

Steve Smith and Alex Carey. | (Credits: Twitter)

A UK Barber, based in Leeds, named Adam Mahmood has come forward that Australian keeper-batter Alex Carey owes him £30 and left the store without paying the same. The Barber Adam has given him a deadline until the end of the 3rd Ashes Test to clear off the debt otherwise 'he won't be happy'.

During a chat with sun.co.uk, Adam revealed that they don't accept cards and that Carey had no cash on him, with his fellow teammates in Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, and Usman Khawaja paying their dues.

"I’m still waiting. They all came in just before we shut. We cut their hair and had a great laugh. But we don’t accept cards and Alex said he had no cash on him. Well, there’s a Tesco cash machine literally round the corner he could have run to. He could have nipped back to their hotel and been no more than five minutes but instead he said he would transfer it. Maybe he forgot. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt but if it’s not paid by Monday, I won’t be happy."

Nevertheless, Carey's fellow teammate Steve Smith denied Carey having a haircut since coming to London via his thread on Threads.

Alex Carey has been incredible behind the stumps in the 2023 Ashes series:

Carey, who made his Test debut in 2021 during the home Ashes series, has done an incredible job behind the stumps in England as well. The South Australian has affected 17 dismissals in two and a half Tests. With Jonny Bairstow struggling with the gloves, Carey has received plenty of praise for his performance.

However, the left-handed batter found himself in the middle of a controversy after a contentious stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's. With Bairstow strolling out of the crease immediately after ducking a delivery from Cameron Green. Carey seized the opportunity to hit the stumps and the third umpire gave it out, triggering backlash from the fans at the stadium.