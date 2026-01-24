UFC Fighter Cameron Smotherman Collapses After Making Weight At UFC 324 Weigh-Ins In Las Vegas; Video

Image: X

American UFC bantamweight Cameron Smotherman was at the center of a frightening scene at the official weigh-ins for UFC 324 on Friday in Las Vegas, collapsing moments after successfully making weight and prompting the cancellation of his scheduled fight.

Smotherman, 28, had weighed in at 135.5 pounds, the bantamweight limit, ahead of his preliminary-card bout against Ricky Turcios at the T-Mobile Arena. After stepping off the scale, he appeared unsteady and suddenly lost consciousness, falling forward off the stage and striking his head. Medics and UFC personnel responded immediately, tending to him on the floor before he was assisted and carried off the platform.

The UFC announced that Smotherman’s fight with Turcios was canceled due to the medical issue, and there has been no further competitive update on his status from the organization.

Justin Gaethje has never been one to soften his words, and ahead of UFC 324, the former interim lightweight champion reminded everyone exactly who he is with a blistering verbal shot aimed straight at Paddy Pimblett. During a tense pre-fight exchange, Gaethje dismissed the Liverpool fan-favourite with trademark ferocity, declaring, “I’m going to dog walk this English f*** on Saturday,” a line that instantly sent shockwaves through the MMA world.

The statement perfectly encapsulates Gaethje’s mindset heading into the bout. Known as “The Highlight” for his relentless pressure, bone-crushing leg kicks and refusal to take a backward step, Gaethje appears deeply unimpressed by Pimblett’s meteoric rise, star power and bravado. To Gaethje, this fight is not about hype or social media buzz; it is about proving that experience, violence and elite competition still matter most at the top level of the lightweight division.

Pimblett, on the other hand, has built his UFC run on confidence bordering on chaos. The Englishman thrives on crowd energy, trash talk and emotional warfare, often getting inside his opponents’ heads before stepping into the Octagon. However, Gaethje’s comment suggests he sees Pimblett’s persona as a liability rather than a threat. By using such raw language, Gaethje sent a clear message that he views this fight as a harsh lesson rather than a competitive chess match.

As UFC 324 draws closer, Gaethje’s explosive remark has elevated the fight from an intriguing matchup to a personal showdown. Whether it ends up as the one-sided punishment Gaethje predicts or a shocking breakthrough moment for Pimblett, one thing is certain: the animosity is real, the stakes are high, and all eyes will be locked on the Octagon when these two finally collide.