UEFA Champions League Round 2: When & Where To Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG Match

Arsenal will look to win their second match on the trot by beating PSG | Image: PSG/Arsenal/X

After an exciting Round 1 action, the UEFA Champions League returns with Round 2 with some exciting clashes lined up. Big Teams like Inter, Barcelona, and Dortmund will be in action on Wednesday. However, the Arsenal vs PSG contest steals the headlines as the most important game of this round.

Arsenal started their UCL campaign with an away stalemate against Atalanta, in which David Raya made a fantastic double save from the spot. PSG, on the other hand, got off to a winning start as they beat Girona 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arsenal vs PSG match details

When will Arsenal vs PSG start?

The Arsenal vs PSG Champions League match will start at 12:30 am IST on October 2 (early hours of Wednesday).

Where will the Arsenal vs PSG match be played?

The Arsenal vs PSG match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.



Where to watch Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League live telecast in India?

The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network. As a result all the matches will be showcased on television in the Sony Sports Network channels.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League live streaming in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 will be live streamed on SonyLiv. Fans can enjoy the Live Streaming on SonyLiv website and app.