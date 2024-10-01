 UEFA Champions League Round 2: When & Where To Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUEFA Champions League Round 2: When & Where To Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG Match

UEFA Champions League Round 2: When & Where To Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG Match

Arsenal started their UCL campaign with an away stalemate against Atalanta. PSG, on the other hand, got off to a winning start as they beat Girona 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Arsenal will look to win their second match on the trot by beating PSG | Image: PSG/Arsenal/X

After an exciting Round 1 action, the UEFA Champions League returns with Round 2 with some exciting clashes lined up. Big Teams like Inter, Barcelona, and Dortmund will be in action on Wednesday. However, the Arsenal vs PSG contest steals the headlines as the most important game of this round.

Arsenal started their UCL campaign with an away stalemate against Atalanta, in which David Raya made a fantastic double save from the spot. PSG, on the other hand, got off to a winning start as they beat Girona 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Arsenal vs PSG match details

When will Arsenal vs PSG start?

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Selection List Postponed Till 6 PM Today; Technical Error Detected
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Selection List Postponed Till 6 PM Today; Technical Error Detected
UEFA Champions League Round 2: When & Where To Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG Match
UEFA Champions League Round 2: When & Where To Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG Match
SEBI Receives Draft Paper For ₹350 Crore IPO From All Time Plastics
SEBI Receives Draft Paper For ₹350 Crore IPO From All Time Plastics
Mumbai: 'We Stand United Hoping For Govinda's Quick Recovery', Says Maha CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai: 'We Stand United Hoping For Govinda's Quick Recovery', Says Maha CM Eknath Shinde

The Arsenal vs PSG Champions League match will start at 12:30 am IST on October 2 (early hours of Wednesday).

Where will the Arsenal vs PSG match be played?

The Arsenal vs PSG match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Where to watch Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League live telecast in India?

The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network. As a result all the matches will be showcased on television in the Sony Sports Network channels.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League live streaming in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 will be live streamed on SonyLiv. Fans can enjoy the Live Streaming on SonyLiv website and app.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'2 Din Mein Koot Diye': Lucknow Super Giants Troll Bangladesh After India Win Kanpur Test In 173...

'2 Din Mein Koot Diye': Lucknow Super Giants Troll Bangladesh After India Win Kanpur Test In 173...

Video: Virat Kohli Comes Up With Brilliant Gesture For Shakib Al Hasan, Gifts Him Bat After Kanpur...

Video: Virat Kohli Comes Up With Brilliant Gesture For Shakib Al Hasan, Gifts Him Bat After Kanpur...

IND vs BAN: Team India Beat Weather & Bangladesh To Sweep Series 2-0

IND vs BAN: Team India Beat Weather & Bangladesh To Sweep Series 2-0

UEFA Champions League Round 2: When & Where To Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG Match

UEFA Champions League Round 2: When & Where To Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG Match

'We Were Ready For The Risks': Rohit Sharma After Dominant India Force A Result Out Of Rain-Marred...

'We Were Ready For The Risks': Rohit Sharma After Dominant India Force A Result Out Of Rain-Marred...