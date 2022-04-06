UEFA Champions League: Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne star as Manchester City penetrate Atletico's stubborn wall

Just when it seemed like Atletico Madrid were grinding out that most vintage of Diego Simeone goalless draws at Manchester City, Phil Foden did something ingenious to gift Kevin De Bruyne a goal and Pep Guardiola a 1-0 win in their quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League.

And mind you, that was from his first touch, having just been brought on as a sub.

Pep Guardiola's side spent much of the night banging their heads against the red and white brick wall assembled by Atletico's massed defence at the Etihad Stadium.

But Guardiola sent on Foden midway through the second half and his sublime pass teed up De Bruyne to finally reward City for their territorial dominance.

City have no margin for error over the next two weeks as the Premier League leaders host Liverpool, just a point behind them in the title race, on Sunday.

They head to Madrid next week before facing Liverpool again in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley three days later.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:48 AM IST