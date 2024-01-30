U19 World Cup 2024: Musheer Khan, Saumy Pandey Help India Thrash New Zealand By 214 Runs In Super Six

Team India produced a ruthless performance on Tuesday to crush New Zealand by 214 runs in their Super Six match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in Bloemfontein.

Defending 296 for victory, India bowled out New Zealand for a meagre 81 in 28.1 overs with Saumy Pandey taking a four-wicket haul. Musheer Khan and Raj Limbani also contributed to the wickets tally with two each.

Earlier, Musheer's belligerent 131-run knock helped India post 295 for 8 on the board after being asked to bat first at the Mangaung Oval.

The 18-year-old smashed 13 fours, 3 sixes and became only the second Indian batter after Shekhar Dhawan to score multiple centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

Dhawan had scored 3 tons in the 2004 edition while Musheer has two hundreds so far in 4 First Class one-dayers.

All-round Musheer Khan adjudged Player of the Match

"It feels really good that I have scored two centuries and I want to continue batting well. It gives a sense of confidence. It was a bit of a slow pitch and our bowlers are in good flow and we got the results," Musheer said at the post-match presentation.

India consolidated their position on top of the Group 1 table with 6 points from three games in the Super Six and will next face Nepal at the same venue on February 2.

"We executed our plans and Musheer played a really good innings. I don’t need to motivate the guys, we all are in a good frame of mind and everyone is playing their role perfectly," said India captain Uday Saharan.