Turkey Earthquake: Former Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu reportedly trapped under rubble

Christian Atsu is reportedly stuck under the rubble along with a teammate from his Turkish club Hataysport after the earthquake struck the country on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Former Premier League footballer Christian Atsu is reportedly among the thousands of people trapped under rubble in Turkey after three massive earthquakes hit the country on Monday.

Christian Atsu joined Turkish Super Lig club Hataysport in 2021 after playing for English football giants like Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton.

Media reports coming in from Turkey say that two players and members of Hataysport's support staff have been "pulled out of the rubble" but Atsu and the club's sporting director Taner Savut are still missing.

The team's goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup is also trapped under the rubble, according to reports.

More than 1,300 people died in the first earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale early Monday morning. Hours later two more major quakes struck the country with a magnitude of 7.5 and 6. The death toll is expected to rise.

Tremors from aftershocks continued throughout the day and were felt as far as Beirut in Lebanon and in Iraq's Duhok and Erbil.

